What is HEIF Max on iPhone 14 Pro / iPhone 15 Pro?

Apple has added a new 48-megapixel file format to its iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro lineup. While it was previously possible to snap a 48 MP image in Apple ProRAW on these devices, iOS 17 and later includes the option for HEIF Max.

HEIF Max is also a 48 megapixel image, however these captures save up to 95 percent in storage space. For example, some ProRAW images clock 75 MB of disk space. The same photo in HEIF Max can keep much of that detail using a mere 5 MB of storage.

iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max users can find the option for HEIF Max in iOS 17 or later. This makes it possible to grab full-resolution 48 MP images without quickly devastating your iPhone storage.