What are tetraprisms on iPhone 15 Pro Max?

The iPhone 15 Pro Max introduces a groundbreaking tetraprism that bends light four times before reaching the sensor. Unlike traditional telephoto camera designs, which must fit lengthy lens assemblies into slim smartphone bodies, periscope cameras use prisms or mirrors to create a more compact, indirect light path.

This feature is exclusive to the flagship iPhone 15 Pro Max, which offers superior camera capabilities. For the first time, the iPhone 15 Pro Max boasts a 5X optical zoom with a 120mm equivalent focal length, outperforming the standard iPhone 15 Pro.

Apple's innovative tetraprism design minimizes the physical length of the telephoto lens, enhancing portability without compromising optical performance. In conjunction with advanced image stabilization, this camera configuration promises to take full advantage of the 48-megapixel image sensor on board.