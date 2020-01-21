4 free filter apps to enhance your iPhone photography

iPhone offers 9 filters that you can alter your photos with - Vivid, Vivid Warm, Vivid Cool, Dramatic, Dramatic Warm, Dramatic Cool, Mono, Silvertone and Noir. You can also tweak each one's intensity on a 0 to 100 scale, so you have quite a range of possibilities when you go to post-process your photos. While this may be enough for most people, if you are really into tweaking colors and textures in your photos, which is an art in itself, then the default array of filters probably seems a bit limited. There are plenty of apps that offer many more filters, here are four free ones to check out:

Darkroom

Darkroom is an "Editor's Choice" in the App Store and highly rated by users. It has dozens of filters and you can create and save your own as well. Aside from the filters, Darkroom is loaded with professional tools allowing you to adjust brightness, contrast, highlights, shadows, saturation, vibrance, fade, vignette, sharpness, and split tones. It also has "most usable Curves and Color tools on iOS" and a hashtag manager to help you with posting to social media.

Snapseed only has about 11 filters or "Looks" but it has a plethora of tools to further adjust your photos, including curves, white balance, brush, plus other adjustable textures like glamour glow, tonal contrast, vintage and grainy among others. Once you have your photo looking the way you want it, you can save all of your adjustments as another "look" and apply it to other photos like a filter.

Polarr

Polarr is a powerful photo editing tool that can be used by novice photographers on up to professionals. There are over 100 free filters to use and many more included in the pro suite along with a huge array of other editing tools. As with the other apps listed here, you can also customize your own filters. The premium version can be had with a $3.99/month subscription or $20/year.

A Color Story

A Color Story "focuses on fresh photos and video, on-trend editing styles, and colors that pop." It has over 400 professionally designed filters and 120 movable effects, some free, some with in-app purchase. There is also a suite of advanced editing tools and you can create your own custom filters.