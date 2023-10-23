What gesture reactions can I use on FaceTime?

What are the reactions built into FaceTime? How many reactions gestures are there in Apple FaceTime?
Reactions add a 3D effect to FaceTime calls automatically when certain gestures are detected. Reactions are activated by hand gestures when they are performed away from the face and held in place. Reactions can also be shown when selected from the FaceTime Reactions menu during a call.
Currently, Reactions are available on macOS Sonoma or later on Macs with Apple silicon. Here is a list of the Reactions built into FaceTime:
- Hearts
- Balloons
- Thumbs Up
- Thumbs Down
- Rain
- Confetti
- Fireworks
- Lasers
