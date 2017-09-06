Rumor Roundup: iPhone Edition details leak ahead of Sept 12th event

Apple's upcoming product launch is just days away, and the flurry of reports surrounding the iPhone Edition is peaking. New drone video reveals a nearly complete Steve Jobs Theater, which will host the event on September 12.

The 1,000-seat theater is below the surface, accessible from two curved staircases or two custom rotating elevators. There's also a retractable wall, which can be moved to open up a product testing area for attendees. No doubt the Steve Jobs Theater is a big deal for Apple, however the real star of the show will be the products themselves. Here are the latest details:

Apple seeds tenth iOS 11 beta

Developers and public beta testers can get the tenth iOS 11 beta. This brings the firmware one step closer to release. Apple will ship the iPhone 8 and iPhone Edition with iOS 11 installed. Others can grab the update shortly after the keynote event on September 12.

iPhone Edition to come in three colors

Leaked SIM card trays show three colors for the upcoming OLED iPhone. Space grey, Silver and a new Copper shade of gold have previously been hinted at in reports. If the SIM card trays are really iPhone Edition parts, it means Apple will reduce the number of color choices on its next flagship iPhone.

No higher-resolution camera on iPhone Edition

Apple will likely stick with the 12-megapixel resolution found on current iPhones. Reports from the supply chain indicate Apple will move to a higher resolution camera sensor for its 2018 models next fall, as the company has begun booking production capacity for these components.

iPhone Edition test units shipped

Last but not least, Apple is said to be shipping demo units of the next iPhone. They are coming in hot, shipping via expedited delivery ahead of next week's product launch.

In just six days, Apple is expected to reveal new iPhone models, an updated 4K Apple TV, and the Apple Watch Series 3. iOS 11 will also make its public debut for all compatible devices shortly thereafter.