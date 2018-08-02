How to convert Voice Memos into iPhone ringtones

Sometimes the best ringtones are those that have been recorded directly on the iPhone. What's better than a unique, homemade ringtone that also costs nothing to add to your device? Since the stock iOS audio recording app is Voice Memos, here are instructions on how to convert a voice memo recording into a ringtone.

Start by recording the voice memo you wish to convert to a ringtone. Limit the voice memo to a length of 40 seconds or less, otherwise iTunes will not sync this ringtone to the iPhone. Once you have selected the voice memo, tap the share button in the lower left corner. Email the voice memo to yourself, so the file can easily be transferred to a computer.

After the voice memo file has been emailed, follow these steps to convert the track into an iPhone ringtone: