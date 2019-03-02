How to Purchase More iCloud Storage

Apple has replaced iPhoto with the new Photos app and launched the iCloud Photo Library feature. Now, if you want, every photo you take with your iPhone or iPad will automatically upload to the iCloud Photo Library. You can even use the library to save the full resolution images while leaving smaller, optimized images on your iOS device to save space.

If you plan to use these features, you will almost certainly need more storage on your iCloud account than the initial 5 free GB. Apple currently offers several tiers of storage:

50 GB $0.99 per month

200 GB $2.99 per month

2 TB $9.99 per month

Here's how you upgrade your amount of storage:

iOS

On your iOS 8 or later iPhone, iPad or iPod touch, head to Settings -> iCloud -> Storage. If you have an earlier iOS version it will be Settings -> iCloud -> Storage & Backup. Tap "Buy More Storage." Choose your upgrade and tap "Buy." You will be prompted for your Apple ID password to complete the transaction.

MacOS

On your Mac, go to the Apple Menu (top left) and go to System Preferences. Click on iCloud. Click on "Manage" in the lower right corner. Click on "Buy More Storage." Choose an upgrade, click "Next" and enter your Apple ID password to finish the transaction.

Windows