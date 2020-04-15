When is the iPhone SE release date?

iPhone SE (2nd Generation)

Apple announced the second-generation iPhone SE on April 15, 2020. Pre-orders open on Friday, April 17, at 5 a.m. PDT/8 a.m. EDT. The iPhone SE 2 or iPhone SE 2020 official launch date is Friday, April 24, 2020.

iPhone SE (1st Generation)

The 4-inch iPhone SE was officially announced on Monday, March 21st at Apple's Infinite Loop campus in Cupertino, California. The new handset replaced the iPhone 5s in Apple's current iPhone 6 and 6s lineup. Pre-orders opened in 14 countries and territories on Thursday, March 24 and the device officially went on sale on Thursday, March 31.

The iPhone SE will be available in early April in Albania, Andorra, Austria, Bahrain, Belgium, Bosnia, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Greece, Guernsey, Jersey, Hungary, Iceland, India, Ireland, Isle of Man, Italy, Kosovo, Kuwait, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Macedonia, Maldives, Malta, Monaco, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Turkey and UAE.