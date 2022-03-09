Does the iPhone SE have Face ID?

No, the iPhone SE 3rd generation (2022) does not have Face ID. Apple continues to offer a home button on the iPhone SE.

The iPhone SE external design has not changed much from the iPhone 7. It remains the last iPhone on the market with a home button. The SE home button is actually a force-touch sensor with haptic feedback, meaning it does not move like a mechanical switch.

iPhone SE owners can continue to use the home button and swipe gestures they are accustomed to from previous iPhone models, with the addition of upgraded internal components such as the A15 Bionic chip found in the iPhone 13.