iPhone SE (2nd Generation)

Unlike the previous model, the second-generation iPhone SE is waterproof. It is rated IP67 under IEC standard 60529. This is the same rating as the iPhone 7, giving it a maximum depth of 1 meter up to 30 minutes and protecting it from dust and other solid materials.

iPhone SE (1st Generation)

No, the original iPhone SE is not waterproof. The second-generation iPhone SE is the first fully waterproof model in the iPhone SE family.