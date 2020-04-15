What is the iPhone SE screen resolution / size?

iPhone SE (2nd Generation)

The second-generation iPhone SE was released on April 15, 2020. It is equipped with a 4.7-inch (diagonal) widescreen LCD Multi‑Touch display with IPS technology and 1334-by-750-pixel resolution at 326 ppi. Besides being larger than the previous 4-inch model, the iPhone SE 2 display also boasts a 1400:1 contrast ratio, True Tone display, and Haptic Touch. Other features include fingerprint-resistant oleophobic coating, Display Zoom and Reachability.

The iPhone SE is also waterproof and available in 3 colors (white, black, red).

iPhone SE (1st Generation)

The iPhone SE is equipped with a 4‑inch (diagonal) LED‑backlit widescreen Multi‑Touch Retina display with 1136‑by‑640‑pixel resolution at 326 ppi. The new SE handset replaced the iPhone 5s in Apple's current 2016 iPhone 6 lineup. It was officially introduced on Monday, March 21st and it was officially launched on Thursday, March 31.

The iPhone SE is powered by Apple's 64-bit A9 and M9 chips and it ships with longer battery life, a 12MP iSight camera, Apple Pay support and more. You can see a list of full iPhone SE specs and official press release here.