How much RAM does the iPhone SE have?

iPhone SE (2nd generation)

The 2020 iPhone SE has 3GB of RAM on board.

For comparison, the iPhone 8 has 2GB of RAM, and the iPhone 11 has 4GB of RAM.

iPhone SE (1st generation)

The iPhone SE includes 2GB of RAM.

This brings the iPhone SE in line with the iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus, which both have 2GB of RAM installed. Recent iPhone models including the iPhone 6 and iPhone 5s had only 1GB of RAM on board.

2GB of RAM is a significant upgrade to the 4-inch iPhone internals, and should improve performance on the iPhone SE.