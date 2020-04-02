iPhone 9 launch coming on April 15th

Evidence continues to mount that Apple's next iPhone announcement will happen this month. The iPhone 9, otherwise known as the iPhone SE 2, will enter the market as Apple's next budget smartphone. With a lower cost, updated internal components, and a design similar to the iPhone 8, the upcoming iPhone could hit shelves as early as April 22nd. Reports indicate that Apple was planning a media event for late March, however with a global pandemic ongoing these plans have changed.

The revised schedule points to Wednesday, April 15 as a likely announcement date, with pre-orders shipping a week later. Several recent leaks verify that an update to the iPhone SE is happening. It was reported early last month that Apple entered the final verification stage for the new handset, with an original release date planned for April 3rd. Cases and screen protectors designed for the iPhone 7, 8, and 9 have also been leaked in inventory systems.

The iPhone 9 is expected to include Touch ID, a single main camera, and the same external dimensions as the iPhone 8. While the iPhone 8 starts at $449 with 64 GB storage, pricing for the iPhone 9 has been rumored to start at $399. Internals on the updated smartphone include the Apple A13 Bionic processor, 3 GB RAM, and a 4.7-inch diagonal LCD Retina HD display. Other features include a glass back for wireless charging.

Fans of the original iPhone SE may lament the fact that Apple's 4-inch form factor seems to be gone forever. Not only are Apple's iPhones getting larger all-around, but the iPhone SE is the last Apple handset to sport a 3.5 mm headphone jack. Much like the latest iPhone models in Apple's offerings, 3D Touch will not be included.

Hints found in the code of iOS 14 show that Apple is working on an iPhone 9 Plus as well. Much like the iPhone 8 Plus, a larger version of the new model will have a screen size around 5.5 inches. It's not clear whether Apple will announce both models on April 15, or if the larger version won't be seen until later this year.