iPhone SE 2 rumored to launch early 2020

Fans of the iPhone SE have been anxiously awaiting an update to Apple's 4-inch smartphone for years. Numerous reports had speculated that a more powerful version of the hardware was on the horizon as early as 2018. The iPhone SE was finally discontinued by Apple at the beginning of 2019, well after the company first launched the device in early 2016. A flurry of reports this fall indicate that Apple is getting closer to bringing yet another modestly-sized, less expensive option to the smartphone market.

iPhone SE adherents will need to keep an open mind, as the next model is unlikely to sport a 4-inch display. In fact, the device is said to more closely resemble a 4.7-inch iPhone 8 than an iPhone SE. Reputable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says the device will enter mass production in January ahead of a March 2020 release date.

Other reports say the upcoming iPhone SE won't be an iPhone SE 2 at all. Famed resource Mac Otakara says the updated device carries the name iPhone 9. This moniker makes sense considering the device would essentially be an iPhone 8 case with the A13 Bionic chip packed inside.

This also means Apple would discontinue the iPhone 8, while lowering the new iPhone 9 pricing to $399. The iPhone 8 currently starts at $449. Kuo predicts that Apple could deliver 20-30 million units next year.