iPhone SE 2 coming in early 2018

Apple is set to release an upgrade to its 4-inch iPhone SE during the first half of 2018. While this has been rumored previously, new information from China's Economic Daily News corroborates earlier reports. The iPhone SE 2 will be produced at Taiwanese company Wistron's facility in India, where the current model is already assembled.

Fans of the 4-inch form factor, which is based on the iPhone 5s, can expect updated hardware internals such as the A10 Fusion chip with motion coprocessor, 2 GB of RAM and an improved 1,700 mAh battery. Other components are likely to include a 12 megapixel rear camera and a 5 megapixel front camera module. All packed into the familiar and portable sandwich chassis with 32 GB or 128 GB of storage on board.

iPhone SE users have continued to enjoy a 3.5mm headphone jack, Apple Pay and Touch ID, however other features such as 3D Touch are not available. Similarly, Face ID, Qi wireless charging, and the OLED Super Retina Display are highly unlikely to debut on the iPhone SE 2. The iPhone SE entered the market as the least expensive iPhone, even though it's still more pricey than some non-Apple competitors.

Look for the iPhone SE 2 release date around March 2018, marking the two-year anniversary since the launch of the original iPhone SE. The current model starts at $349.