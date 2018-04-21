iPhone SE 2 launches in May with Lightning audio

Fans of Apple's smallest iPhone have been looking forward to a refresh this year. First appearing on the scene in March 2016, the two-year old design was known for packing updated internals into a familiar 4-inch form factor. Reports point to an updated iPhone SE 2 coming from Apple ahead of this year's WWDC in early June. But what will a redesigned iPhone SE look like?

Cutting right to the chase, there are case manufacturers stating that Apple will remove the 3.5mm audio jack from the next generation iPhone SE. This means the iPhone SE 2 will join other Apple devices, which can only deliver sound output to Lightning-compatible headphones or by using a wireless solution. While this provides simplicity, it also means the SE cannot be charged and plugged into headphones at the same time without an adapter.

The iPhone SE 2 may be joining its larger siblings in losing the phone connector, however Apple is unlikely to replace Touch ID with Face ID. Besides an updated processor and camera, iPhone SE 2 buyers may also benefit from the addition of Qi wireless charging. Some reports have indicated Apple will add a glass back to the SE 2 along with internal wireless charging components.

Model numbers for new iPhones have already cropped up in filings to the Eurasian Economic Commission, however no detailed hardware specs are included with this information. A1920, A1921, A1984, A2097, A2098, A2099, A2101, A2103, A2014, A2015, and A2016 represent entirely new models hitting the market. Look for an updated iPhone SE to launch next month, ahead of WWDC.