Does the iPhone SE record 4K video?

Yes, the iPhone SE is equipped with a 12-megapixel iSight camera with 4K recording capabilities at 24 fps, 30 fps, or 60 fps.

The iPhone SE also includes all of Apple's latest camera technology. This includes the ability to shoot 63-megapixel Panorama photos, QuickTake video support, extended dynamic range for video up to 30 fps, and Slo-mo video support for 1080p at 120 fps and 240 fps.

Other video recording capabilities include 1080p HD video recording at 30 fps or 60 fps, time-lapse video, cinematic video stabilization, and stereo audio recording.