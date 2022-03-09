Does the iPhone SE support 5G?

Yes, the iPhone SE 3rd generation (2022) can utilize 5G networks. Available frequencies vary depending on the model. The following 5G bands are supported on iPhone SE model A2595 (Canada, Mexico, US):

5G NR (Bands n1, n2, n3, n5, n7, n8, n12, n20, n25, n28, n29, n30, n38, n40, n41, n48, n66, n71, n77, n78, n79)

5G (sub-6 GHz) with 2x2 MIMO

While the iPhone SE supports many 5G frequencies, it does not offer mmWave compatibility. This means the iPhone SE cannot connect to 5G+ or 5G UW services.