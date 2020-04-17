When can I pre-order the iPhone SE?

iPhone SE (2nd generation)

Pre-orders for the iPhone SE open on Friday April 17, 2020 at 5:00 AM PDT (8:00 AM EDT).

The official iPhone SE release date is Friday April 24, 2020. Early pre-orders are typically delivered by the release date. Later pre-orders are shipped as product becomes available. All orders must be placed online until Apple retail stores open for business.

iPhone SE (1st generation)

Pre-orders for the iPhone SE opened on Thursday March 24, 2016.

Initial shipments of the iPhone SE are scheduled to arrive on March 31, 2016. On this date, the iPhone SE will also be available in stores.

Sometimes pre-orders are delayed, depending on when your pre-order is submitted and the level of demand for the product. In some cases, new iPhone manufacturing is outpaced by the number of pre-orders. The iPhone SE will ship on a rolling basis as orders are fulfilled.