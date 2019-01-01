When are Apple retail stores opening?

Apple has roughly 270 brick and mortar stores in the US, which are currently closed due to the global pandemic. The company continues to monitor the situation, and expects its retail locations to remain closed through at least early May.

A banner on Apple's website initially stated that retail stores are closed "until further notice". Products are available for purchase from the Apple store online, with free delivery. Customers with support needs can head to support.apple.com

Apple has enacted various measures across the company to protect customers and employees, and prevent the virus from spreading. In early June, the WWDC 2020 keynote and developer sessions will be hosted entirely online.