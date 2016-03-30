How much storage does the iPhone SE come with?

iPhone SE (2nd generation)

The 2020 iPhone SE comes in three storage tiers:

64 GB

128 GB

256 GB

iPhone SE (1st generation)

The iPhone SE comes in two storage tiers:

16 GB

64 GB

Those who are interested in recording 4K video should consider the larger model, as 4K (UHD-1) video files consume over 3x the amount of storage required for 1080p Full HD video. One minute of 4K video requires approximately 375 MB of disk space.