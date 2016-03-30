How much storage does the iPhone SE come with?

iPhone SE (2nd generation)
The 2020 iPhone SE comes in three storage tiers:
- 64 GB
- 128 GB
- 256 GB
iPhone SE (1st generation)
The iPhone SE comes in two storage tiers:
- 16 GB
- 64 GB
Those who are interested in recording 4K video should consider the larger model, as 4K (UHD-1) video files consume over 3x the amount of storage required for 1080p Full HD video. One minute of 4K video requires approximately 375 MB of disk space.
Get a 64GB iPhone SE if possible! 16GB iPhone can be quickly filled with taken pictures and downloaded apps actually. And after that, you have to get a way to free up the space by deleting something on your device. Although there are some methods you can get some free space on your iPhone, just like this post told you, https://www.imobie.com/support/how-to-free-up-space-on-iphone.htm to clean other, documents and data or useless apps, soon, it will be filled again!
