Updated iPhone SE coming in early 2022

Apple looks set to release a third generation iPhone SE early next year. The update will bring the company's A14 chip to the SE, matching the current flagship iPhone 12. Not only this, but the iPhone SE 2022 is expected to support 5G service. Apple debuted 5G wireless on the iPhone 12 last fall.

DigiTimes reports that chip makers TSMC and its subsidiary Xintec are getting ready for iPhone SE orders from Apple. The rumors come from "industry sources" in the supply chain. Noted industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo at TFI International Securities goes a step further.

Kuo believes Apple may add an under-screen Touch ID module to some next-generation iPhones, which could include the iPhone SE 3rd generation. It's not clear whether under-display Touch ID would be in addition to Face ID or its own thing. The feature would function much like the current iPhone SE home button, reading fingerprints and matching them to the biometric data in the on-board secure enclave.

The iPhone SE has been popular since its first generation launched in early 2016. Initially the device copied the iPhone 5 except packing the latest and greatest components inside. In similar fashion, the current iPhone SE (2020) is modeled after the iPhone 8 and sports the A13 Bionic. Both models are compatible with the upcoming release of iOS 15.

Despite lacking some of the latest features, the iPhone SE series brings high-powered hardware to users at a lower cost. This makes the iPhone more affordable and delivers what is arguably Apple's best value to iPhone users.

Apple has not made any official announcements regarding an update to the iPhone SE.