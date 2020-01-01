How many megapixels is the iPhone SE camera?

iPhone SE (2nd Generation) The iPhone SE 2 is equipped with a rear-facing single 12MP sensor with 4K video recording at up to 60 fps, and a 7MP front-facing camera with 1080p video recording at 30 fps. Other features include ƒ/1.8 aperture, optical image stabilization, 5x digital zoom, Live Photos, an ƒ/1.8 aperture, autofocus with Focus Pixels, and burst mode. iPhone SE (1st Generation) The iPhone SE is equipped with a rear-facing 12MP iSight camera with all the advanced features found on the flagship iPhone 6s models, including Live Photos support and the ability to record HD video with support for 4K at a resolution of 3840 x 2160. Other features include autofocus with Focus Pixels technology, 63-megapixel panorama photos, auto image stabilization, a ƒ/2.2 aperture, burst mode and improved local tone mapping, noise reduction and face detection.

The 1.2MP front-facing FaceTime HD camera includes a ƒ/2.4 aperture, 720p HD video recording, Retina Flash with with True Tone lighting for improved low light performance, backside illumination sensor, time and burst mode.