What type of processor does the iPhone SE have?

iPhone SE (2nd generation)

The 2020 iPhone SE features Apple's latest A13 Bionic 64-bit ARM-based system on a chip with 3rd generation Neural Engine. The A13 chip CPU is 2.4 times faster than the original iPhone SE, and the GPU is four times faster than its predecessor. This is the same chip featured in the iPhone 11 Pro.

iPhone SE (1st generation)

The iPhone SE is powered by Apple's A9 chip with 64‑bit architecture Embedded M9 motion coprocessor. The new processor makes it as powerful as Apple's iPhone 6s and 6s Plus and more powerful than the iPhone 5s model it replaced.