How long is the iPhone SE battery life?

iPhone SE (2nd generation)

The 2020 iPhone SE packs a non-removable 1,821 mAh lithium-ion battery. This specification is the same as the iPhone 8, and battery life is expected to be the same as on the iPhone 8.

iPhone SE delivers up to 14 hours of talk time, 12 hours of internet use, 13 hours of video playback, and 40 hours of audio playback.

iPhone SE (1st generation)

The iPhone SE also features fast-charging. With an 18 watt or higher adapter, the iPhone SE can charge up to 50 percent of its battery power in 30 minutes. Both Qi wireless chargers and fast-charging capable chargers are sold separately.

The iPhone SE is powered by a non-removable 1642 mAh battery. It offers around 13-14 hours of talk time, 12-13 hours of internet use and up to 50 hours of audio playback, according to Apple. The iPhone SE also offers up to 10 days of standby time. The Wall Street Journal claims that the iPhone SE lasted 10 hours during its stress tests -- which is 2 hours longer than the "iPhone 6s and iPhone 5s, and nearly three hours longer than the Galaxy S7."