What colors does the iPhone SE come in?

iPhone SE 2

iPhone SE (2nd Generation)

The iPhone SE 2 is available in three colors:

  • Black
  • White
  • Red

The second-generation device also features an upgraded glass and aluminum design with a larger 4.7-inch Retina HD display.

iPhone SE (1st Generation)

iPhone SE available colors

The iPhone SE comes in four different color combinations:

  • Silver / White
  • Gold / White
  • Space Gray / Black
  • Rose Gold / White

The four metal finishes are complemented by a painted glass bezel around the screen. Space Gray features a black front bezel and black antenna bands on the back. Each of the other finishes are joined with a white front bezel and white antenna bands.

