What colors does the iPhone SE come in?

iPhone SE (2nd Generation)

The iPhone SE 2 is available in three colors:

Black

White

Red

The second-generation device also features an upgraded glass and aluminum design with a larger 4.7-inch Retina HD display.

iPhone SE (1st Generation)

The iPhone SE comes in four different color combinations:

Silver / White

Gold / White

Space Gray / Black

Rose Gold / White

The four metal finishes are complemented by a painted glass bezel around the screen. Space Gray features a black front bezel and black antenna bands on the back. Each of the other finishes are joined with a white front bezel and white antenna bands.