What colors does the iPhone SE come in?

iPhone SE (2nd Generation)
The iPhone SE 2 is available in three colors:
- Black
- White
- Red
The second-generation device also features an upgraded glass and aluminum design with a larger 4.7-inch Retina HD display.
iPhone SE (1st Generation)
The iPhone SE comes in four different color combinations:
- Silver / White
- Gold / White
- Space Gray / Black
- Rose Gold / White
The four metal finishes are complemented by a painted glass bezel around the screen. Space Gray features a black front bezel and black antenna bands on the back. Each of the other finishes are joined with a white front bezel and white antenna bands.
