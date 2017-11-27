Users report new auto-correct bug in iOS 11

iPhone owners are experiencing another glitch in the iOS keyboard. Auto-correct has been taking the word "it" and writing "I. T" in various apps. Similarly, some users have reported the word "is" gets transformed to "I. S" automatically. These suggestions appear in the predictive text, however even when these suggestions are ignored the change gets made.

Rebooting or entering new text replacement options under Settings -> General -> Keyboard doesn't seem to help. The problem comes hot on the heels of another auto-correct issue that was recently fixed by a firmware release. The iOS 11.1.1 update fixed a previous auto-correct bug where the letter "i" delivered a strange character.

Much like the previous auto-correct bug, it's not clear which iPhone models or versions of iOS are affected by the bug. The keyboard problems surfaced on discussion forums and Twitter with the initial release of iOS 11. Apple has not yet acknowledged the "it" or "is" auto-correct behavior on iOS devices.

It's possible only another iOS update can fix the problem. In the meantime, if you are affected by the bug you may need to reword messages to avoid two of the most common words in the English language. Even if your device is not affected, be on the lookout for mysterious "I. T" and "I. S" verbiage showing up on incoming messages.