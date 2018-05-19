How to add custom tones to iPhone contacts

Submitted by Fred Straker on
Knowing when an important call or text comes through can save time. Instead of looking at your iPhone, there's an easy way to give different people their own unique iOS ring. This means iPhone owners can know exactly who's calling or sending messages right away. Custom text tones and ringtones can be configured directly from the Contacts or Phone app.
Follow these steps to set a custom ring or text tone for individual contacts on iPhone:
- Navigate to your Contacts and select the person you'd like to have custom sounds. Tap edit in the top right corner.
- Scroll down and tap Ringtone or Text Tone to change the default sound.
- Choose the desired tone from the list under Ringtones or Alert Tones.
- After custom tones have been set for this contact tap the Done button.
- Once custom tones are set up, they can be seen and changed directly from the person's main Contacts screen.