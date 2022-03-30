How to call contacts from the Home Screen on iPhone

It's easy to forget that the iPhone actually makes phone calls. There are many ways to initiate a phone call, such as launching the Phone app or asking Siri to ring a contact. Now thanks to Shortcuts, iPhone users can even put a contact directly on the Home Screen. Once set up, a single tap on this icon starts a phone call. The shortcut can even be set up to initiate a FaceTime call.

Several frequently called contacts can be added to the Home Screen in this manner. Of course, if you no longer need a person's contact on the iPhone Home Screen, it can easily be removed.

Follow these steps to call contacts directly from the Home Screen on iPhone: