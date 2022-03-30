How to call contacts from the Home Screen on iPhone

Add contact to home screen

It's easy to forget that the iPhone actually makes phone calls. There are many ways to initiate a phone call, such as launching the Phone app or asking Siri to ring a contact. Now thanks to Shortcuts, iPhone users can even put a contact directly on the Home Screen. Once set up, a single tap on this icon starts a phone call. The shortcut can even be set up to initiate a FaceTime call.

Several frequently called contacts can be added to the Home Screen in this manner. Of course, if you no longer need a person's contact on the iPhone Home Screen, it can easily be removed.

Follow these steps to call contacts directly from the Home Screen on iPhone:

  1. Launch the Shortcuts app
  2. From the My Shortcuts tab, tap the plus (+) button
    3. Add contact to home screen 1
  3. Search for Call in the text field at the bottom of the screen
    4. Add contact to home screen 2
  4. Tap a suggested contact or scroll down and tap Call or FaceTime to choose from Contacts
    5. Add contact to home screen 3
  5. Tap Contact then select one of your contacts
    6. Add contact to home screen 4
  6. Enter a title for the shortcut and tap the details button
    7. Add contact to home screen 5
  7. Select Add to Home Screen
    8. Add contact to home screen 6
  8. Tap the icon -> Choose Photo to change the icon image
    9. Add contact to home screen 7
  9. Enter a name for the Home Screen icon -> tap the Add button
    10. Add contact to home screen 8
  10. Tap the icon to call your contact, or delete the icon with a long press -> Delete Bookmark. The shortcut remains saved in the Shortcuts app
    11. Add contact to home screen

