How to join Apple's iPhone Upgrade Program and purchase an iPhone XS

Apple announced its new lineup of iPhone X devices on Wednesday, Sept. 12th at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California. All 3 models are available at full price starting at $749 for the iPhone XR. Apple customers can also join the iPhone Upgrade Program through all 4 major carriers, and make monthly payments for all 3 devices. Here's how to join the upgrade program to pre-order an iPhone XS.

The iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max will be available for pre-order on Sept. 14th. They will begin shipping on Sept. 28th. Apple fans will have to wait a little longer for the iPhone XR which won't launch until October.

This year Apple is allowing existing and new members to take advantage of the iPhone Upgrade Program and get pre-approved for an iPhone XS. You will first need to download the Apple Store app. You can use the app to sign-up for the program and get ready to pre-order your new phone on Sept. 14th.

Existing members can upgrade once they have made 12 payments and have traded in their current device. You can then start a new plan and pay monthly for your device. The full cost of your iPhone and selected AppleCare+ plan are spread out over 24 months with zero percent interest. Apple is now offering AppleCare+ with Theft and Loss coverage for an additional cost.

You will also be purchasing your iPhone through Apple. This means you will no longer have to pay for financing through your carrier or commit to a multiyear service contract. the iPhone Upgrade Program works with AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon.