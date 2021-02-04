How to customize headphone audio on iPhone

Apple EarPods Lightning

Some of the latest features on iOS make it possible to directly monitor headphone sound levels and even categorize different Bluetooth devices paired with your iPhone or iPad. Yet another feature provides customized headphone audio for listeners, optimizing specific frequencies or boosting soft sounds to enhance hearing.

When it comes to tweaking in-ear or over-the-ear audio, the following headphones are compatible with iOS custom headphone settings:

Compatible headphones

  • AirPods max
  • Apple EarPods (with 3.5 mm headphone plug or Lightning connector)
  • AirPods (2nd generation)
  • AirPods Pro
  • Powerbeats
  • Powerbeats Pro
  • Beats Solo Pro

Custom audio settings will transfer via automatic device switching between the iPhone, iPad, and any paired Apple Watch running watchOS 7 or later. However, these settings will not transfer to a Mac.

Set up customized headphone audio

Follow these steps to configure a custom headphone sound on your Apple device:

  1. Put on the compatible headphones to use and make sure they are connected
  2. Launch Settings -> Accessibility
    3. Custom headphone audio 1
  3. Tap Audio/Visual
    4. Custom headphone audio 2
  4. Select Headphone Accommodations
    5. Custom headphone audio 3
  5. Toggle the Headphone Accommodations switch ON (green slider)
    6. Custom headphone audio 4
  6. Choose Custom Audio Setup
    7. Custom headphone audio 5
  7. Tap Continue to proceed
    8. Custom headphone audio 6
  8. Tap Continue to proceed
    9. Custom headphone audio 7
  9. Listen for a soft voice and answer the prompts
    10. Custom headphone audio 8
  10. Listen and choose the music version that sounds better
    11. Custom headphone audio 9
  11. Custom headphone audio sets automatically. Options can also be manually adjusted
    12. Custom headphone audio 10

