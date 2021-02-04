How to customize headphone audio on iPhone

Some of the latest features on iOS make it possible to directly monitor headphone sound levels and even categorize different Bluetooth devices paired with your iPhone or iPad. Yet another feature provides customized headphone audio for listeners, optimizing specific frequencies or boosting soft sounds to enhance hearing.

When it comes to tweaking in-ear or over-the-ear audio, the following headphones are compatible with iOS custom headphone settings:

Compatible headphones

AirPods max

Apple EarPods (with 3.5 mm headphone plug or Lightning connector)

AirPods (2nd generation)

AirPods Pro

Powerbeats

Powerbeats Pro

Beats Solo Pro

Custom audio settings will transfer via automatic device switching between the iPhone, iPad, and any paired Apple Watch running watchOS 7 or later. However, these settings will not transfer to a Mac.

Set up customized headphone audio

Follow these steps to configure a custom headphone sound on your Apple device: