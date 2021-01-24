How to classify Bluetooth devices on iPhone

One of the new features included in the iOS 14.4 update is the ability to classify your Bluetooth devices. While many of your devices will automatically be identified and categorized correctly as a speaker, headphone, car stereo, etc., some may not, and now you can manually classify them. According to Apple, "classifying your Bluetooth devices can ensure your headphone audio measurements are accurate." The ability to track headphone audio levels was introduced with iOS 14 as a way to not only monitor real-time stats about your decibel level exposure, but to track them over time as well via the Health app, to help you protect your hearing.

If you are using third-party headphones and your iPhone hasn't classified them properly (or for any other device not properly classified), here's how to manually classify them in Settings: