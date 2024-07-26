How to listen to web pages in Safari on iPhone

Submitted by Penelope Wang on
Reading online content can often be disrupted by ads and clutter. Fortunately, iOS devices offer features to enhance your reading experience. This article will guide you through using Safari's Reader mode and Siri to simplify web content and even have it read aloud to you. The following tips work on iOS 17 and later.
Activate Reader Mode to declutter
- Open Safari on your iOS device
- Navigate to the webpage you want to read
- Look for "Reader Available" in the address bar or tap the "aA" icon
- Select "Show Reader" to strip away ads and extraneous content
Customize Reader View and listen
- Tap the "aA" icon to adjust text size and background color
- Tap the "aA" icon in the address bar
- Choose "Listen to Page" to have Safari read content
Or use Siri to read content out loud
- Ensure you're using Safari and the page is compatible with Reader View
- Activate Siri by holding the side button or saying "Hey Siri"
- Say "Read this to me" or "I want to listen to this page"
- Siri will begin reading the article aloud
Audio playback controls
- When reading a media panel appears with pause, rewind, and fast-forward buttons
- Adjust volume or use AirPlay to send audio to another device
- The audio continues even if you lock your device
Automating Reader Mode
- Navigate to Settings -> Safari -> Reader
- Toggle on "All Websites" to automatically use Reader mode when available
By utilizing these features, you can significantly improve your web browsing experience on iOS devices. Whether you prefer reading in a clutter-free environment or listening to content while multitasking, Safari's Reader mode and Siri integration offer versatile options for consuming web content.
Remember, while Reader mode enhances readability, it may affect some website functionalities. Additionally, not all webpages are compatible with Reader View, but it works on most modern news and article pages.