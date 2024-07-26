How to listen to web pages in Safari on iPhone

Reading online content can often be disrupted by ads and clutter. Fortunately, iOS devices offer features to enhance your reading experience. This article will guide you through using Safari's Reader mode and Siri to simplify web content and even have it read aloud to you. The following tips work on iOS 17 and later.

Activate Reader Mode to declutter

Open Safari on your iOS device Navigate to the webpage you want to read Look for "Reader Available" in the address bar or tap the "aA" icon Select "Show Reader" to strip away ads and extraneous content

Customize Reader View and listen

Tap the "aA" icon to adjust text size and background color Tap the "aA" icon in the address bar Choose "Listen to Page" to have Safari read content

Or use Siri to read content out loud

Ensure you're using Safari and the page is compatible with Reader View Activate Siri by holding the side button or saying "Hey Siri" Say "Read this to me" or "I want to listen to this page" Siri will begin reading the article aloud

Audio playback controls

When reading a media panel appears with pause, rewind, and fast-forward buttons Adjust volume or use AirPlay to send audio to another device The audio continues even if you lock your device

Automating Reader Mode

Navigate to Settings -> Safari -> Reader Toggle on "All Websites" to automatically use Reader mode when available

By utilizing these features, you can significantly improve your web browsing experience on iOS devices. Whether you prefer reading in a clutter-free environment or listening to content while multitasking, Safari's Reader mode and Siri integration offer versatile options for consuming web content.

Remember, while Reader mode enhances readability, it may affect some website functionalities. Additionally, not all webpages are compatible with Reader View, but it works on most modern news and article pages.