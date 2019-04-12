How to use new fonts for your Instagram bio, captions and comments

Instagram offers a variety of options for customizing your visual brand, except for fonts - it has just one. Luckily there are plenty of resources to remedy this and give your captions and comments a little more personality. An easy on-the-fly solution is to use a web tool like Instagram Fonts or LingoJam. Here's how to do it right from your iPhone or iPad:

Open up LingoJam (or any other such site) in Safari or another browser. Type your message in the top text box. The bottom box will show your message in a variety of other fonts. Simply long press on the one you want and select your entire message by dragging the blue dots, then tap "Copy." Now open up your Instagram app and head to your bio (or wherever you want to add a caption or comment) and tap on it so you can enter text. Long press until the Paste option appears, then tap on it. Tap Done when you are finished. Voilà, you have a new font!

Most of the fonts should be supported but you may run into some that will be altered once you paste them in Instagram.