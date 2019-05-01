How to use special characters and symbols in Instagram, Facebook, Reddit and other posts

Whether you need specific symbols for a technical paper or are simply looking to add some flavor to your social media posts, the iPhone keyboard doesn't have a very extensive library of symbols. You can find a few extra symbols by long pressing on certain keys like the '$' which will reveal a few other currency symbols, and you can find some in the emoji library like the trademark and copyright symbols, but they aren't really ideal (they don't appear as superscripts). If you really want an extensive and easy-to-use symbol library, you'll want to download a third-party app like Character Pad.

Character Pad gives you a huge library of symbols that you can use in any app. Here's how to use it on iPhone and iPad: