How do I download untrusted shortcuts on iPhone?

iOS 13 adds a security setting for the Shortcuts app that doesn't allow you to download shortcuts from untrusted sources - basically limiting you to the Shortcuts Gallery. There are, however, plenty of people out there writing their own useful shortcuts and sharing them online. For instance, we have a shortcut called OnThisDay that will show you all of your photos that you took on the current day in years past. With the security measure in place you won't be able to download it though. If you trust the source or are capable of looking at the code and identifying that it is not malicious, then you can download shortcuts from untrusted sources by heading to Settings -> Shortcuts and toggling on Allow Untrusted Shortcuts.