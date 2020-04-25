How to have your iPhone alarm turn on your favorite radio station

A lot of people like to (or at least used to like to, before they started using smart phones as alarm clocks instead of good old clock radios) wake up to a local news station to hear traffic, weather, sports scores and more, or to their favorite music station. Since your iPhone is capable of tuning into just about any radio station you'd think there would be an option to have the alarm automatically tune to one of your choice. But alas, while the iPhone alarm can be set to play a song from your Music library, it can't be set to tune to a radio station. You can, however, set up an Automation in the Shortcuts app that will pretty much get the job done. Here's how to set up a radio alarm with Shortcuts on your iPhone or iPad:

(Note: Before getting started, it will be helpful to have the radio station you want already in your recently played stations, so if it isn't already there, go to your Music app (or just ask Siri) to tune to it, just so it is in your Recently Played section).