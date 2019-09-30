How to quickly insert photos and attach files to emails on iPhone

iOS 13 has improved the Mail interface - instead of tapping and holding until a menu appears and then scrolling left and right to find your tool (which you can still do if you prefer), there is now a much more aesthetically pleasing and useful toolbar that you can open with a single tap. From this bar you can format your text, insert photos, take a photo, attach files, scan a document and insert a sketch.

To use these tools, start writing a new email in the Mail app on your iPhone or iPad. As soon as you start typing you will see a "<" button in the suggestive text bar. Tap on that to see your tools.

The first one on the left is for formatting your text, the rest are for inserting photos and attaching files.