Does Sign in with Apple track my activity?

Does Apple track my sign ins? Does Sign in with Apple have more privacy than Google or Facebook?
Apple states it will never track or profile anyone using Sign in with Apple.
Sign in with Apple also has built-in privacy protections. Users never have to share more than their name and email address with any site that uses Sign in with Apple.Sign in with Apple makes it possible to create a new, unique email address when signing up for a website or service. This email is forwarded to your real email address, which remains hidden.
