How can I hide my email address using Sign in with Apple?

Sign in with Apple can be used to sign up for a service, app, or website. When creating a new account, Sign in with Apple offers the option to share or hide your real email address.

During the sign up process, tap the radio button next to Hide My Email. Apple will create a new email address for the account, which automatically forwards messages to your real email address.

When using Hide My Email, new accounts never see the real email address associated with your Apple ID.