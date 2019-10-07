How to use Sign in with Apple on iPhone

Sign in with Apple

Sign in with Apple offers a secure way to use your Apple ID across a variety of apps, websites, and services. When using Sign in with Apple, every account is automatically protected by two-factor authentication, and signing in via iPhone or iPad only requires Face ID or Touch ID. Apple even offers a way to hide your real email address when creating new accounts, with built-in forwarding to protect privacy.

While many are already familiar with password managers such as 1Password, Sign in with Apple provides anyone with iOS 13 or later the ability to use their Apple ID across multiple apps. Apple sets Sign in with Apple apart from similar sign in services from Google and Facebook with no user tracking or profiling. Follow these steps to begin using Sign in with Apple:

Create an account using Sign in with Apple

  1. Launch an app and choose Sign in with Apple
    2. Sign in with Apple 1
  2. Tap the Continue button
    3. Sign in with Apple 2
  3. Choose whether to share or hide your email with the app
  4. Proceed with Face ID or Touch ID
    5. Sign in with Apple 3

Using Sign in with Apple to sign in

  1. After the account has been created, choose Sign in with Apple to log in
    2. Sign in with Apple 1
  2. Sign in with Face ID or Touch ID
    3. Sign in with Apple 4
  3. That's it, you are now signed in to your account
    4. Sign in with Apple 5

Signing in from another device or computer

  1. From a website or computer app, choose Sign in with Apple
    2. Sign in with Apple 6
  2. Enter your Apple ID
    3. Sign in with Apple 7
  3. Enter the password for your Apple ID
    4. Sign in with Apple 8
  4. You will receive a notification via iCloud on a trusted Apple device
  5. Tap allow to get a verification code
    6. Sign in with Apple 9
  6. You will use the verification code in the next step
    7. Sign in with Apple 10
  7. Enter the verification code on your computer
    8. Sign in with Apple 11
  8. You can choose to Trust this browser, Don't Trust, or decide later (using the Not Now button)
    9. Sign in with Apple 12
  9. Click the Continue button to confirm
    10. Sign in with Apple 13
  10. You are now signed in
    11. Sign in with Apple 14

