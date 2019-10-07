How to use Sign in with Apple on iPhone

Sign in with Apple offers a secure way to use your Apple ID across a variety of apps, websites, and services. When using Sign in with Apple, every account is automatically protected by two-factor authentication, and signing in via iPhone or iPad only requires Face ID or Touch ID. Apple even offers a way to hide your real email address when creating new accounts, with built-in forwarding to protect privacy.

While many are already familiar with password managers such as 1Password, Sign in with Apple provides anyone with iOS 13 or later the ability to use their Apple ID across multiple apps. Apple sets Sign in with Apple apart from similar sign in services from Google and Facebook with no user tracking or profiling. Follow these steps to begin using Sign in with Apple:

Create an account using Sign in with Apple

Launch an app and choose Sign in with Apple Tap the Continue button Choose whether to share or hide your email with the app Proceed with Face ID or Touch ID

Using Sign in with Apple to sign in

After the account has been created, choose Sign in with Apple to log in Sign in with Face ID or Touch ID That's it, you are now signed in to your account

Signing in from another device or computer