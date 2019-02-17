How to password protect your Pages, Numbers and Keynote documents on iPhone and iPad

Unless you have been living in a cave since the early 90s you know that cyber security is a huge issue and that you should protect your data as well as you possibly can. If you are sending private information in documents and spreadsheets over the internet via email, Dropbox, iCloud or any other service, it becomes vulnerable, regardless of how secure you think the medium is. And who knows how the recipient will handle the info? Adding another layer of security by requiring a password to open the documents that you share with others is simple to do and can be enough to keep strangers' eyes at bay.

Here's how to password protect your Pages, Numbers and Keynote files on iPhone and iPad: