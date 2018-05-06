How to set up two-factor authentication for your Apple ID

News stories of data breaches, stolen identities, hi-jacked accounts and other cyber-crimes are at this point no more odd than those of fires or car accidents - they occur on a daily basis and don't seem to have any end-all solution in sight, at least not anytime soon. Just as one keeps a fire extinguisher and wears a safety belt for prevention and protection, so should one use every available tool to protect against cyber-crimes. One of the simplest yet most effective tools that can beef up your online security and privacy is two-factor authentication, also known as 2FA.

Though it has been around for a while, 2FA has only been pushed by online services relatively recently. Basically 2FA requires the user to possess two of three possible forms of authentication - something they possess (like a bank card), something they know (like a PIN) or something they are (biometric, as in fingerprint, retina scan, etc.). In Apple's case, 2FA works by sending a verification code to one of your trusted devices or phone numbers, which you then enter when logging in with your Apple ID.

Here's how to set up two-factor authentication from your iPhone, iPad or iPod Touch running iOS 9 or later: