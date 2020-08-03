How to use iPhone's Security Recommendations to easily improve all of your passwords.

In addition iOS 14's big-ticket improvements like widgets on the Home Screen, the App Library, and Back Tap among others, there are numerous new smaller features and upgrades that make various tasks quicker/easier/shinier etc. One of those is the new Security Recommendations tool found in Settings.

Now when you look at your passwords in Settings you will see a Security Recommendations section that will let you know if your passwords are being reused, too weak, too old, etc. It will also provide links straight to the site in question, and straight to the change password page if you already happen to be logged in. With this organization and convenience, coupled with iPhone's ability to create and remember strong passwords for you, there's no reason you shouldn't have all of your data well protected. Here's how to use Security Recommendations on iPhone: