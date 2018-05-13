How to change your password and turn on two factor authentication (2FA) on Twitter

Twitter recently emailed its users about a security breach in which user passwords stored in an internal log were unmasked. Though the bug has been fixed, Twitter suggests users change their passwords and consider turning on login verification. Login verification is Twitter's version of two-factor authentication, which is an extra layer of security that is available for your Apple ID, Facebook and many other online services.

Two-factor authentication, also known as 2FA, requires a user to provide at least two of three types of authentication - something they have, like a bank card or a phone, something they know, like a PIN or something they are, which includes biometrics like fingerprints, facial recognition, etc. In Twitter's case, login verification will require you to enter a code that will be sent to your phone, in addition to your normal log in name and password, so only somebody possessing your phone will be able to get into your account.

Here's how to change your password and set up login verification on Twitter on iPhone and iPad: