How to turn on two-factor authentication for your Google account

Two-factor authentication, or 2FA, is an extra layer of security that many online services now use, including the Apple ID login, Facebook and Twitter among others. 2FA requires the user to have two of three types of authentication - something they know, like a password; something they have, like a bank card or a phone; something they are, as in biometrics like fingerprints, facial recognition, etc. In most online scenarios, you would log in normally, but with 2FA on, the site would send a security code to your phone which you would then use to complete your login. With this set up, somebody wouldn't be able to log in to your account even if they did have your username and password because they would also need access to your phone to get the code. It is a simple and effective way to boost your security in a time when information theft is rampant.

Here's how to set up 2FA for your Google account from your iPhone or iPad: