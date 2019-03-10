How to see what third-party apps have access to your Google account, and how to revoke it

Many websites and third-party apps will ask for permission to access your Google account for a variety of reasons. They will request different levels of access, ranging from basic profile info used to "sign in with Google" (similar to sign in with Facebook) up to full access to view and edit all data and even create content, which is a scary prospect. It should be obvious by now that you need to take great care regarding your data privacy, so you should know how to see who you've given access to, and how to revoke it if need be. Here's how to do it from your iPhone or iPad:

Open up your favorite browser and log into your Google account if you aren't already logged in. You can do this from the google search page. Now tap the apps button at the top, then tap on "Account," or just navigate directly to your account page. Scroll down and tap on Secure Account. Tap on third-party access. Now you will see a list of sites and apps that have access to your account and a description of the type of access they have. Simply tap Remove Access to revoke it.