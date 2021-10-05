How to factory reset Apple Watch

Selling or trading in a used Apple Watch? The best way to protect personal data before handing over your old device is to factory reset. Following this procedure wipes the Apple Watch clean, leaving it set up with the default configuration found new in the box. Apple Watch data is largely backed up on iCloud and via the paired iPhone, so owners can transfer this information to a new watch.

There are many buy-back and trade-in programs available for used Apple Watch units in good condition. Some owners sell their devices directly to buyers on sites such as eBay and Facebook Marketplace. Apple itself offers trade-in credit with the purchase of a updated Apple Watch.

Follow these steps to factory reset Apple Watch and keep your personal data secure:

Reset to factory defaults on Apple Watch

Launch Settings on Apple Watch Navigate to General -> Reset -> Erase All Content and Settings Confirm by tapping Erase All

Reset Apple Watch to factory defaults on iPhone

Make sure the iPhone is close to Apple Watch Launch the Watch app on iPhone Tap the General tab Swipe down and tap Reset Choose Erase All Content and Settings

Once completed, the process leaves your Apple Watch cleared of all data just like a new device.