Does Sign in with Apple support 2FA?

Sign in with Apple automatically requires two-factor authentication (2FA) to protect your Apple ID. This means every account or app logged into using Sign in with Apple is also protected by 2FA.

2FA security works like this: when signing into an account from a new device or computer, Sign in with Apple sends a verification code to your trusted Apple device or phone number. To continue signing in, you must enter this verification code to confirm your identity.

Without the correct verification code, Sign in with Apple does not allow access.