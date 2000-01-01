What is Sign in with Apple?

Sign in with Apple uses an existing Apple ID to quickly and securely sign in to websites, apps, and services. To access an account using Sign in with Apple, just tap the button and confirm your identity with Face ID or Touch ID.

Sign in with Apple can also create a new account, without entering personal data or making up another password. Apps can only ask for your name and email address. Sign in with Apple can even hide your real email address and forward messages automatically.

Sign in with Apple can be used anywhere, on any computer or device where it's possible to login to an app, website, or other account.